PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday nights, Dylan May does it all for the Pirates football team.

In Pewamo-Westphalia’s 27-14 win over Fowler last Friday, May ran for two touchdowns, threw another, and had a game-changing interception late in the game.

Truly, making head coach Jeremy Miller’s job a little easier.

“He’s like a 4.0 student, so he’s really smart in the classroom and he’s a real student of the game,” Miller said. “He understands things. If a play call gets messed up, he’ll be like ‘Oh no. We can’t that.’ and we’re like ‘You’re right, Dylan.'”

May said, “I’ve been trying to work my hardest, be a leader on the team, and just have fun while it’s my last year.”

Before May was taking down his biggest rival, he had some adversity to overcome. On top of a sternum injury this season, he has torn his ACL twice since he was in the 8th grade.

“As soon as I did it, I knew I did it again,” May said when referring to his second ACL tear, which came during his sophomore year in 2021. “I was like ‘Dang. I can’t play in the States, but I have a whole six months to get back and play my junior season.’ So, that was my whole focus.”

In a way, April showers – as in the injuries – have brought May flowers in the fall.

“For some reason, I always battle some type of injury at some point and it’s just hard,” May said. “The ACL is a big one. Second time doing it is rough on the mental health, but I figured it out and how to get back.”

Miller said, “I think he’s starting to finally realize how good he is, and how he can literally change the game with his legs as well as his arm.”