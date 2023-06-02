Our 6 Sports Player of the Week is East Lansing’s Anna Delgado, who has been posting some seriously fast times in her recent meets.

Right now, Delgado is preparing for the Division I state track and field meet in Rockford, where she’ll be attempting to post an even quicker time than she did at Tuesday’s honor roll meet.

She posted a blistering time of 4:48 in the 1600 meter run, which was a new meet record.

Delgado has been pushing hard to break the 4:50 mark, and what makes this personal record even sweeter is what she had to go through in the fall.

She was unable to finish her senior year of cross country due to a stress fracture in her left foot, and it totally shifted her perspective on the sport.

“I love running but just separating myself from that allowed me to enjoy running even more,” Delgado said.

Delgado’s perseverance and ability to post personal records through adversity is why she’s earning 6 Sports Player of the Week honors.