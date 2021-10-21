Player of the Week: East Lansing’s Asher Gregory is ready to travel the world

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In East Lansing’s 27-12 win over Grand Ledge this past Friday night, the Trojans’ senior running back, Asher Gregory, was able to light the fuse of their offense by scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter.

His first touchdown was a tough 11-yard run which took a combination of his strength and speed. However, when he bolted out of the backfield for 62-yards for his second touchdown, seeing the green grass in front of him turned on his break-away burners.

“When I see the green grass you know I need that…I need that and that’s definitely a big part of my game and working on that top-end speed I’ve been working on all summer you know in practice it correlates to the game so I was ready for it,” said Asher.

East Lansing linebacker and backup running back, Kanye Jackson, was also able to take off for a huge touchdown run on Friday night. His 71-yard touchdown run beat Asher’s on the stat sheet and their competitive friendship has made them better athletes.

“I get better with him every day out here as he practice, I practice with him I’m right behind him in everything so I just try to beat him and have fun with him at practice and work hard,” said Jackson.

So Asher’s talents on the field are well known but what many probably don’t know is that he loves to travel.

“I had him in class and he said, ‘coach I’m gonna need some work ahead of time because I’m going to Los Angeles,'” said East Lasing Head Coach Bill Feraco. “I says you’re going to Los Angeles what’s what’s…he says, ‘just to get away with the family'”.

“We went to the Malibu coast it was very beautiful and I would like to someday live in California,” said Asher.

We ask Asher if he would trade all the greenery of Mid-Michigan and the icy winters and shoveling snow for the sunny shore of California and he said, “of for sure…for sure…any day”.

We then asked Kanye Jackson what his first reaction would be if he was walking down the beach and saw Asher riding a surfboard.

“I’m laughing, I’m busting out in tears…I’m laughing… it’d be hilarious,” said Jackson.

East Lansing will host Okemos for senior night on Friday night, kickoff is set for 7 p.m.