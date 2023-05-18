EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the Michigan State men’s golf team was competing in round one the NCAA Bath regional tournament, at Eagle Eye Golf Club, East Lansing junior Drew Miller was walking the course.

Miller is committed to the Spartans and showed his support for his future team. However, Miller wasn’t able to watch the final two rounds because he needed to be at Kiawah Island to compete in the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

Back in October, Miller and his playing partner, Lorenzo Pinili, who will be a freshman on the MSU golf team next season, qualified for the championship. Which led to Miller committing to his home-town Spartans.

“He woke up that morning and said, ‘Lorenzo and I are going to win this thing and then I’m going to call coach (Casey) Lubahn and commit to Michigan State,'” Drew’s father, Kevin Miller, said. “He said that right in front of Lorenzo and I just said, ‘Wait, wait, wait a second.’ But he went for it, with what he was trying to do.”

“I’ve always said I’m a Spartan. To be able to say that my whole life now, is something I’m looking forward to,” Drew said.

This season, Miller hasn’t competed with the Trojans because he’s been competing in out-of-state tournaments but does plan on playing in the MHSAA regional and state tournament for East Lansing.

At Detroit Golf Club this past week, Miller carded a three-round score of eight-under par and finished runner-up at the men’s Michigan Medal Play Championship.

Stick with 6 Sports for more on Miller’s success on the golf course.