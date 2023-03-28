EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether it was during the fall on the gridiron or in the winter on the hardwood, East Lansing’s Evan Boyd knew how to put on a show.

The dual-sport athlete will be playing football next season at Central Michigan University and a lot of it was made possible because of his mom’s guidance.

“She always supported us,” Boyd said. “She’s not like a crazy strict parent. She held us accountable for stuff we were supposed to do – Gotta go to practice. Gotta go to school. Gotta get good grades. Gotta be in the house by a certain time – It was nothing crazy, but she did a great job.

While set to play football at CMU, Boyd helped the Trojans’ basketball team win its second regional title in three years. He scored 18 points in the state quarterfinal loss to Muskegon and played a big part in East Lansing winning 12 of its last 15 games.

Boyd played basketball his senior year and didn’t enroll early at CMU because he wanted to enjoy his final few months of high school. His older brother, Ethan, enrolled early at Michigan State in 2021 as an offensive lineman, and offered up advice for younger bro.

“He (Ethan) said, ‘high school is the best time of your life’ and even my mom said that,” Evan Boyd said. “So really just, from the football season to playing basketball one last year, and now I’m on spring break, I’m really just trying to cherish all the moments I have with my friends.”

When Evan was in the 8th grade, he realized his goal of becoming a Division 1 athlete was possible after watching his brother go through the recruiting process. Family has been a big reason for Evan’s success, and even when he goes off to college, he’ll still have family by his side.

Evan has tattoos on his left arm each for his brother, mom, grandma and grandpa.

“They all got family meaning,” Boyd said.