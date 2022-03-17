DANSVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – With a Regional Championship on the line Dansville’s Erin Sherwood had one of the best nights of her high school career. The four-year varsity basketball guard/forward scored 22-points and had six rebounds getting her Aggies to the state quarterfinal round for the first time since 2008.

In the fourth quarter, she hit back-to-back threes to help the Aggies pull away and beat Grass Lake 63-55 and those threes meant more than anyone might have realized.

“I don’t ever think I’ve been so happy before it was like hitting the second one was like a sigh of relief I was like alright we’re winning this now,” said Sherwood. “It was like a good bumper and that energy just continued like the rest of that quarter and I just knew we were gonna win after that.”

“I think the two biggest shots maybe in school history it was amazing to see and just to see the way that she celebrated it after hitting those and it’s a side sometimes you don’t see it so much but it’s one of the best things I’ve ever seen,” said Dansville girls basketball head coach Mike Sykes.

Sherwood’s senior season hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, she suffered a small tear in her right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) which sidelined her for a couple of weeks. But her positive attitude found a silver lining in how the team improved drastically when she was out.

“Everyone was a little worried there but I think it was kind of a blessing in disguise everyone stepped up there’s girls that are stepping up right now that I was like ‘wow you’re doing amazing,'” said Sherwood. “So when we had three girls that were scoring 15 plus the last couple games not a lot of teams have that and so I think it’s really worked to our advantage.”

Her teammates like junior guard Kourtney Mack appreciate all that Sherwood can do when she is on the court and scoring in the 20 point range.

“It’s great having her on the court cause we can use her at anything literally she can be on the bottom play as post and then she can come up and shoot for us and be a guard any time we need her it’s really good,” said Mack.