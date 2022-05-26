WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – Each year the CAAC Gold Cup soccer tournament brings together some of the best soccer teams in Mid-Michigan to see who will rise to the occasion through intense competition.

For Williamston junior midfielder Ella Kleiver, having the best performance in her high school career by scoring four goals against Okemos exceeded any expectations. Ella recently received her first scholarship offer to play soccer at Northwood University and she wasted no time showing why other schools are taking notice as well.

When we spoke with her this week about her four-goal night, we wanted to know if having a video-game performance was one of her wildest dreams.

“Yeah, definitely not in a game like this where it was like Gold Cup it was like a really important game to win it just like I never expected it to happen,” said Kleiver.

Williamston senior defender Rochelle Maxson couldn’t have been more proud to watch Ella have such a spectacular game.

“It’s so exciting to watch from the back cause I get to watch her move and stuff and I get to see her score all those goals and it’s so exciting,” said Maxson.

Williamston Head Coach Steve Horn knew she was capable of making big plays by being always in the right place on most occasions.

“That’s kind of what she does is she puts herself in the right spot she loves to score goals so she’s always in front of the goal,” said Horn. “When we were able to find her she was able to convert so that was exactly what she should do in that moment and when that ball goes towards her I have confidence she’s gonna put it in the back of the net.”

It wasn’t just the video game-like performance that caught our eye but also the variety of ways she was able to score. Her first goal was a beautiful shot from a distance that found the bottom left corner. The second goal was from a cross sent into the box which she sent in the goal off her shoulder.

The third was another long shot that hit the crossbar and came down onto the goal line. The fourth goal was off a corner kick which she headed in. But what does she think of the ways you were able to score?

“I don’t know it was just really surprising and shocking and it was just a really good experience to have,” said Kleiver.

“She’s super bubbly outside of soccer she’s always happy and always upbeat and she really shows that after she scores you can see how excited she gets and her face lights up,” said Maxson.

“Yeah it’s funny she’s not like that when she’s playing soccer but she is definitely when she is off the field,” said Horn. “She’s got the best personality she’s a good teammate, a good person good character, on the soccer field though she wants to win and she battles and competes and loves to compete.”

The Hornets will travel to battle and compete with Lansing Catholic in the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) District Semifinal round on May 31st. Stick with 6 Sports for more updates on the Hornets run through the playoffs.