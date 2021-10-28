Player of the Week: Fowler’s Chase Pung packs a big punch in his small frame

FOWLER, Mich (WLNS) – The Fowler Eagles have a quarterback who may not look like a scoring machine but Chase Pung ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-7 win over Saginaw Nouvel on his senior night. When speaking with Pung this week, he shared how special of a night this past Friday was.

“It feels great, I know the community there’s a big tradition in Fowler just going out on senior night and last time walking out on the field under the lights at home,” said Pung. “It just felt great to have a good performance out there and I wanna thank my line again they did a lot for me and receivers caught the ball and turned upfield, that’s what it’s all about.”

When Pung wasn’t scoring rushing touchdowns, senior running back Andrew Piggott, rushed for two touchdowns of his own and he had a similar sentiment to Pung’s.

“It was awesome cause like you said Chase is a great guy and I mean he’s fast as you’ll see out there and even though he ain’t the tallest guy and he ain’t the biggest I mean he just plays his heart out so I mean he deserves it,” said Piggott.

The old saying “it’s not about the size of the dog in the fight it’s all about the size of the fight in the dog” is a perfect way to describe Chase Pung because even though he’s only 5’7” he plays like he’s 6’5”.

“It’s just confidence you know…I know I’m short but you just gotta play bigger and that’s what I’ve just had that mindset throughout the whole way,” said Pung.

Fowler Head Coach, John Spicer, knew it was going to be a tough challenge for Pung but he never doubted the abilities of his shorter-statured quarterback.

“We knew he was undersized and we knew we had to make some adjustments and because of his size but he doesn’t let it bother him and he doesn’t use it as an excuse he just makes plays and he makes it work,” said Spicer.

“We’re obviously not the biggest team we’ve seen all year but it’s never really been about that it doesn’t matter how short you are or anything like that you just play the way you can,” said Piggott.

Pung and the Eagles will travel to Flint Beecher on Friday night for their opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) playoffs. Kickoff is currently set for 7 p.m.