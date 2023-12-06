WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Pewamo-Westphalia sophomore guard Grady Eklund is the 6 Sports Player of the Week after scoring 27 points with seven rebounds and seven assists in the Pirates’ 66-46 season-opening win over Saginaw Nouvel.

Eklund showcased all parts of his game in the victory, scoring inside consistently and going 3-for-5 from three-point range.

The sophomore and his Pirate teammates are adjusting to playing without Eklund’s older brother, Jamison, who graduated in the spring.

Jamison was an All-State selection each of the past two seasons and averaged 22 points per game last year. He is currently playing for Lansing Community College.

“Jamison was a very well-rounded athlete,” said head coach Dominic Schneider. “Yes, he would score the ball a lot. But he was very good at rebounding. He was very good at locking down defensively. He did a lot of the small things where I think that helped Grady realize too that he could expand his game doing those type of things.”

“It’s definitely different,” Grady Eklund said of playing without his brother. “I got pushed in practice a lot more [when he was here], if I make mistakes he was usually on me for that.”

Together, Jamison and Grady Eklund helped lead Pewamo-Westphalia to the state quarterfinals last year, and as his opening night performance showed, Grady spent the whole offseason preparing to take on a bigger role in his brother’s absence this winter.

“Last year I was more of a shooter,” Grady said. “[Jamison] would find me in my open spots and I could kind of just sit on the three point line and shoot. But this year I’ve grown, I’ve gotten stronger and more athletic and it’s just a lot easier to shoot and get to the rim.”

“We’ve talked with him all offseason about how last season, Jamison was able to take the attention away from him a little bit,” added head coach Dominic Schneider. “So he was able to be our 1B or our No. 2 option. Where this year we knew he’d be circled on people’s scouting reports. He’s embraced that. It comes with a whole different role and also in involving your teammates too. So I think getting that trust this summer with them went a long way into helping him develop his game as well.”

Eklund and Schneider are careful not to get ahead of themselves. Eklund played a fantastic game on Friday night but it was, after all, just one game.

Still, it was a game in which Eklund showed he’s capable of being the Pirates’ top option. His brother left big shoes to fill, and Grady Eklund is hoping to follow in his footsteps.