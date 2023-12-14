HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – It didn’t take long for Haslett sophomore Christina Dixon to get her feet under her at the varsity level.

In her very first game, Dixon led the Vikings with 15 points as Haslett defeated Grand Ledge 78-50. She followed up the performance by scoring 17 points in the Vikings’ 74-45 win over Mason, and then scored 15 again in the team’s 45-43 loss to Clarkston.

Her scoring surge to start the season provided a boost to a Haslett team looking to replace seven seniors from a season ago.

“She’s very talented,” said head coach Ross Baker. “She can definitely score from all three phases, at the rim, in the in-between game, and at the arc. She does a good job of getting fouled and getting to the free throw line. But I think what’s most impressed me this year is the last two games she’s done a really great job of rebounding and defensively she’s been great.”

The Vikings finished 22-2 last season and while this year’s group has a lot of new faces, the first week showed Haslett will be a formidable team once again.

While Dixon wasn’t on the varsity team last season, she said lessons she learned from last year’s seniors have helped her make the transition to the varsity level.

“I learned to be tougher and every time I go to the paint, I have to dribble really quick and move smothly,” she said. “I have to get my shot off really tight because a lot of the defenders now are really quick now, so they can block me really quick.”

Dixon admits she was nervous ahead of the first game, but she quickly settled in once the game began.

“It was my first varsity game so I was a little anxious, a little nervous about the game,” she said. “But overall, I knew I was going to do well because of my mindset. So I just had to shake off all the nerves and I knew I was going to do great.”