GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Playing in rivalry games always brings out the best in athletes. For Grand Ledge’s Elyjah Hendricks, coming back from a meniscus injury and scoring 15-points in a big win against DeWitt, was something he dreamed about when recovering from his injury.

“Coach always tells me to let the game come to me and that’s pretty much what I did you know my shots are falling teammates are getting me open and stuff so I mean it just felt good,” said Hendricks.

For his teammates like senior guard Isaiah Bailey, this was just another day on the court with the Comets’ talented sophomore guard.

“That’s just the type of player he is he gets hot early it’s tough to guard him,” said Bailey. “He’s just a great player all around and he’s been working hard being fighting back to get back in shape.”

Most high school teams will hit you with that classic line “we are a family” but when you see pictures of Elyjah enjoying some time with head coach Travis Schellhammer’s son during a team dinner, you get a full perspective of the family atmosphere at Grand Ledge.

“My son, he’ll come into practice every once and a while and they just they love him they adapt to him they high five him you know they address him as coach Easton so I mean he’s like part of the family it gives me goosebumps to think about it,” said coach Schellhammer.

“It’s really great I feel like that really helps me on the court too cause I mean, I feel like when I’m out there I have something to fight for you know I’m out there trying to get the win for the team, for my coach’s kid you know, for my family members my teammates.”

Elyjah and his Grand Ledge family will close out the regular season at Haslett on Thursday and then the Comets will start the first round of the District playoffs on Monday against St. Johns at DeWitt High School.