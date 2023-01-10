ITHACA, Mich. (WLNS) – Last Friday, Ithaca’s Delaney Seaman needed 21 points to reach 1,000 for her career.

In the first half against Carrollton, the senior scored 22 points to become only the 4th Yellowjacket in program history to join the 1,000-point club.

“It was pretty exciting,” Seaman said. “It was probably the biggest moment of my career, out of my four years playing (varsity).”

“That was amazing,” Ithaca senior forward Lauryn Humphrey said. “We’ve been playing since the fourth grade, and I was just the happiest for her.”

Seaman became the first Yellowjacket to reach 1,000 career points since former Michigan State forward Kayla Belles, who played two seasons with the Spartans and transferred to BYU.

Ithaca won just nine games all of last year, and on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Yellowjackets picked up their ninth win of the season by taking down Millington 63-38.

Seaman is the heart and soul of the Yellowjackets, and her work ethic in the summer is leading to the team’s success.

“She’s always bugging me in the summertime to get in the gym. If practice starts at 5 p.m., and nobody’s here, she’s bugging me to get in here and shoot before,” Ithaca girls basketball coach Khris Nevins said. “She works hard.”

As much as scoring has been Seaman’s style of play since she was a freshman on the varsity team, it’s the defensive side of the ball she takes pride in.

“I like being able to get in people’s face and make them mad and stealing the ball from people. It’s pretty fun,” Seaman said. “I’m able to slow my mind down on defense, especially if we’re up by a lot.”