FOWLER, Mich. (WLNS) – Coming off a four-touchdown performance in Week 2 of the high school football season, Fowler’s Jacob Halfmann did himself one better by throwing five touchdowns in the Eagle’s 53-0 win over Perry in Week 3.

Halfmann was Fowler’s starting quarterback as a sophomore and has taken his game to a new level as a junior, which includes how to read a defense.

“Last year, I remember being uncomfortable with all that but this year doing all those 7-on-7s helped a lot,” Halfmann said.

“He’s a second-year varsity player, where a lot of his classmates are in their first year,” Fowler football coach John Spicer said. “He helps me reinforce a little bit that we have to have focus and effort every day.”

Another person on the team, who has noticed Jacob’s improved leadership, is his older brother Zach.

“He knows what every player on the field does at all times,” Zach Halfmann said. “He can help us whenever even me sometimes.”

The brothers connected for two touchdowns on Friday, which shows Jacob has learned how to spread the wealth outside of his brother.

“It’s funny because as a sophomore, when he was up with us, we were always picking on him because we told him ‘That isn’t the only person you can throw the ball to,'” Spicer said. “He feels confident with him they got a connection.”

What’s neat about this quarterback and receiver connection with Jacob and Zach is that the first football jerseys they received were a No. 9 and No. 81 for the Detroit Lions when they were kids.

“I had a Matthew Stafford jersey, and he had a Calvin Johnson,” Jacob said. “We’ve always been playing catch outside, and he yells at me at home sometimes, but it helps.”