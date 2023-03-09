HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – When this year’s Holt girls basketball team captured its first district title since 2020, senior Janae Tyler etched her name into the Rams’ history books.

Tyler scored a career-high 33 points in Holt’s 63-45 district title win over Jackson Northwest and became the program’s all-time leading scorer.

It wasn’t the only record the Kent State signee broke against Jackson Northwest. Already being all-time leading rebounder in Holt basketball history, Tyler set the single season rebounding record.

“She’s just a beast,” Rams’ head coach Tori Brooks said. “She knows how to get in the paint. She’s a rebounding master, basically. It’s cool to be able to watch her grow even from last year to this year.”



What’s also impressive, when you consider no one in the history of girls’ basketball at Holt has scored points, is Tyler doesn’t live in Steph Curry territory.

“I’ve definitely only shot two 3-pointers my entire high school career,” Tyler said with a laugh. “I don’t really score on the 3-point-line. I’m starting to move out a bit and get some outside game.”

On top of all the records Tyler owns, she’s just as talented in the classroom. Next year, she plans to study Biology at Kent State.

“I just love helping people and I’ve always been good at science, like I’ve always been drawn to it,” Tyler said. “Anything that’s studying the brain or studying the body of people. I’ve been interested in that since I was really young.”

Photo courtesy: Janae Tyler

“She’s something else,” Brooks said with a smile. “She’s a goofy kid. She’s funny but does well in the classroom. We all love her.”

When she’s not on the basketball court or in the lab, Tyler also enjoys painting with her little cousins.

“I’ve painted basketball related things. I really like doing cartoons, like SpongeBob and Patrick Star, animation paintings.