FULTON, Mich. (WLNS) – After a 43-36 loss to Portland St. Patrick, on Feb. 22, the Fulton boys basketball team fell to 7-11 on the season.

One month later, the Pirates finished 14-12 with a district and regional title.

So, how did they do it? The Pirates held a players-only meeting to talk over their roles and figure out a way to turn the season around.

One of the players who sparked the meeting was senior Joe Iung, who scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Fulton’s regional championship win over Saginaw Nouvel. A win that capped off a seven-game win streak for the Pirates, after the loss to Portland St. Patrick.

“I think we were just hanging out there trying to figure out where we wanted to go from here. They made the commitment and really did some good things the last three weeks,” Fulton coach Todd Walden said. “I’m really proud of them.”

Iung was homeschooled up until his freshman year of high school, and having that extra time at home certainly helped him turn into a scoring threat for the Pirates.

“I had a lot more free time. Less school to do. So, I was hoopin’ most of the time,” Iung said. “I still haven’t completed some of my goals, but all-in-all it was a great season.”

Walden said,” He’s been in a tough situation with a target on his back every night, against some really good CMAC competition, some really good defenders. So, it’s really a testament to all the hard work he’s put in.”

Fulton won it’s first regional title since 2016, fifth under Walden and sixth in school history. The Pirates did fall to Lake Leelanau St Mary in the state quarterfinal, 60-46, Tuesday night.