Pizzo accounted for five total touchdowns in week two but insists the 48-20 final score is the only number he’s concerned about.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Sexton football earned its first ever victory over Lansing Catholic last week with a 48-20 victory behind five total touchdowns from senior quarterback Joseph Pizzo.

Pizzo had three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, helping lead the way for the J-Dubbs as they scored 40 unanswered points to beat the Cougars after trailing 20-8.

While Pizzo knows he performed well, he’s quick to deflect attention away from himself and his stats, keeping the focus on team success instead of his own.

“I just like winning so that’s just what it’s been [for me],” Pizzo said. “You can have a great game individually but if you don’t win it doesn’t really matter.”

Pizzo’s level-headed approach to success is music to the ears of his head coach, Johnel Davis, who encouraged the team after the big win to not let the taste of success go to their heads.

Davis said Pizzo has set a great example for the rest of the J-Dubbs in that regard, setting his focus on getting right back to work at practice.

“It’s key to everything we do,” Davis said. “When you have a quarterback that’s doing everything the right way, the young men follow, you know what I mean? That’s what you want in your program, you want leaders, you want guys that are going to always make sure guys are pushing hard every day.”

Pizzo said he’s putting his stellar performance in the past because the future is where his team can achieve its goals. The J-Dubbs are seeking their first playoff appearance since 2017 this season.

“It’s only been two weeks and we’ve got a bigger goal than just 2-0,” Pizzo said. “I just don’t really want to dwell on the past. The game happened, it’s over, so it’s just on to the next week.”