Player of the Week: Laingsburg’s DayShawn Bowman even tougher off the field

Laingsburg, Mich. (WLNS) – For the first time since playing high school football, Laingsburg’s DayShawn Bowman is starting to burst onto the scene as a running back. This past Friday, the senior scored three rushing touchdowns in a 35-12 win over Dansville.

After starting quarterback, Ty Randall left the game, Bowman stepped into QB duties and used his legs to lead the way for the Wolfpack. His coach, Brian Borgman, has been coaching for 20 years and has never seen a player like Bowman.

“He’ll run you over,” Borgman said. “He can run around you, but at the end of the day, he can lower his shoulder and absolutely tattoo ya. I haven’t had that before.”

“I love stiff-arming people,” Bowman said. “Just getting their helmet and getting them to the ground. That’s probably my favorite thing about breaking away from defenders.”

The three-touchdown performance is just another example of why Bowman is the focal point for the Wolfpack offense. He’s also a key piece on the defensive line and is truly as tough as they come in high school football.

However, it’s off the field where he is even tougher. Bowman was diagnosed with epilepsy four years ago and experiences seizures unexpectedly, but that still hasn’t stopped him from playing the game that he loves.

“I just go out and do whatever I can, but everyday things are different, like driving, I can’t drive,” Bowman said. “After it happens, it’s not even for two minutes and you just feel like you’ve been practicing all day, every day for three straight weeks.”

“He gets very tired and very sore, so we just have to slowly work him back,” Borgman said. “He’s been able to play in every Friday game. I don’t know how he does it, but he heals up pretty good.”

Bowman’s mentality is inspired by his journey, and it’s one he keeps close to his hip. He’s also not alone at doing so.

“My mom just had open-heart surgery, last year, so we went to get matching tattoos. She has the same one, right here of the lion, and we’re both warriors because we got through stuff like that,” Bowman said.