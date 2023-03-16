LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – All season long, Zander Woodruff has been putting up impressive stats for the Laingsburg boys basketball team.

It’s a big reason why the Wolfpack are 25-0 this season and captured their first regional title since 2013 on Wednesday.

In the regional semifinal win over Jonesville, Woodruff scored 32 points and followed it up by scoring 30 points in the regional title game versus Michigan Center.

“My coaches have helped me throughout the years. I’ve had many different coaches, but I’ve always just kind of had that touch,” Woodruff said. “It’s a lot of God-given talent, but time in the gym working on my shot.”

“He’s the lefty in the family and he’s always had a great touch,” Eli Woodruff, Zander’s older brother, said.

With Zander being a junior, he’s taken a lot of strides this year to become a better. At the same time, he’s Laingsburg’s leading scorer for the second straight season and is averaging 24 points per game this year.

“He’s just a unique kid,” Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said. “He’s a special player and he’s probably a better person.”

2013 was the last time Laingsburg won a regional championship and that team made it all the way to the state championship game. The Wolfpack finished as runners-up in 2013, and it was a game the Woodruff brothers were in attendance for.

Growing up Zander and Eli would play basketball in the driveway together and it’s where they developed their competitive nature.

“One-on-one in drills, we were always so competitive. So, I built that through him (Eli),” Zander said. “He’s always been pushing me to be great. He’s seen something in me since day one. So, we just go out there and hoop together. It’s so much fun.”

Eli said, “I definitely give it to him down low because I’m obviously a little bigger than him. So, I get him down there, but he usually just shoots over me.”