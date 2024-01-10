LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – The Laingsburg Wolfpack are out to an 8-0 start this season and senior guard Zander Woodruff is a big reason why.

Woodruff earns our 6 Sports Player of the Week honors after he scored 38 points in the Wolfpack’s 91-74 win over Plymouth Christian Academy last Friday. It was the third time this season he’s scored 38 or more points in a game.

For the season, Woodruff is averaging nearly 32 points per game.

“He’s got a knack for making shots that you just would think like ‘how did he make that?’” said head coach Tim Beebe. “We just say ‘oh yeah, he makes those all the time.’ You know, floaters, and he’s very unorthodox in what he does but it’s not lucky it’s skill.”

Laingsburg went 25-1 a season ago, its only loss coming in the Div. 3 State Quarterfinals to Ecorse. Coming one win shy of reaching the Breslin Center motivated Woodruff throughout his offseason work, and he’s determined to get the Wolfpack back to that point and beyond this winter.

Laingsburg finished as state runner-up in 2013, and Woodruff remembers watching that team as a little kid. Ever since, it’s been his dream to lead the Wolfpack to championship glory.

“We saw the 2013 team make it to the Breslin,” Woodruff said. “So I mean ever since a young age, it’s been my dream to play there. We’ve always just looked into that and that’s definitely our big, main goal.”