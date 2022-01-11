Player of the Week: Lansing Everett’s DeAndre Williams and his 30-point game

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Every basketball player has heard of Michael Jordan’s “Flu Game”, where Jordan scored 38 points against the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the 1997 Finals. On December 28th, 2021, Lansing Everett’s DeAndre Williams had a similar experience, only his huge game was after his sickness.

In Williams’ first return to the court, no practice time no training session, he scored 30-points, had six steals, and five assists against Berrien Springs helping his Vikings win, 80-50.

When speaking with Williams after practice, we had to know what it felt like having such an outstanding game coming off of being sick.

“It made me like wanna push harder also because I had to sit out so I’m like…like I’m missing days so I just don’t wanna go out there and ball so then I just had to drop 30 or do what I could for the team,” said Williams.

Everett Head Coach Eric Adams didn’t expect to see Williams have such a great game.

“Just seeing him do that it was surprising I didn’t expect it to be that I kept checking like ‘hey you need a sub you know a lot of minutes for you’ cause we were short some guys so,” said Adams. “Just something I knew he could do but just surprising to see in that fashion.”

Williams and the Vikings kept their winning ways rolling against Jackson winning 63-56 on January 7th. Everett will be back on the court against DeWitt for its next matchup, looking to continue its winning streak.