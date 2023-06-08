LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On Saturday, Waverly’s softball team cemented its name in the history books by winning the program’s first-ever district title. It was a day this team still says does not feel real and if you think it couldn’t get any more special, well then let us introduce you to Colette, aka Lettie Sutton.

The junior blasted home run number 13 in the Warriors’ 6-4 title win over Mason to capture the single-season home run record and you best believe she was keeping track of how close she was to accomplishing it.

“I knew from the very beginning of the season, I was like counting,” Sutton said. “I was actually stuck at 11 for a couple of weeks because I was so in my head but after I hit the 12th out I was like ‘I am going to get it!’ And as soon as I hit that ball it was just a surreal feeling watching it go right over the left field fence. It was crazy.”

“I think it was a big relief not only for her but for all of us because we just wanted her to break it so bad,” John Herrera, Waverly’s softball coach said. “It was pretty cool especially for her to hit it in the district championship game, it was just so awesome. When she rounded the bases I just told her ‘Congratulations kid no doubt!’ She hit a no-doubter and usually those go out by a few feet and that one was no different.”

So when did Sutton first set her sights on getting atop this exclusive leaderboard? That goes back to a speech given by her coach during her freshman year.

“The girl that had the record before me, her name is Jaelyn Gonzalez and she played with me my freshman year,” Sutton said. “So when she was a senior, I was a freshman and we were at the softball banquet and he was talking about her and was like 12 this, 12 that and was just talking about how good she was. Once I heard that I knew I wanted that record so ever since freshman year I was just like ‘I need to break that record.”

“I have been hitting with her since she was in the 8th grade and I saw that kid launch some crazy ball out of here,” Herrera said. “I knew she was going to be crazy good so this doesn’t shock me. She is an unbelievable athlete, an unbelievable kid, and an unbelievable student. Nothing surprises me with her at all.”