JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – If a high school football team in Michigan is practicing during the week of Thanksgiving, it means one thing.

They’ve made it to the state championship game.

Practicing just days before Thanksgiving is nothing new to Jackson Lumen Christi, who has won 10 state titles under head coach Herb Brogan. The Titans will play Menominee in the Division 7 state championship game on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

A big reason they have a chance to win another state title this year is because of our 6 Sports Player of the Week, Kadale Williams.

In Lumen Christi’s 35-7 state semifinal win over Millington, the junior running back had 139 yards and three touchdowns.

“He’s got a really tough attitude,” Brogan said. “He’s a tough kid. He’s played through some aches and pains… but he’s explosive and is also capable of getting the tough yard for you.”

This is Williams’ first season as the Titans’ premier rusher, and he’s reached an impressive 26 touchdowns.

When Lumen Christi won the Division 7 state championship last season, Williams was starting at defensive back but didn’t play much on offense.

He had to show a lot of patience in order to become the Titans’ top running back.

“At first, I was like ‘Wow. Why am I not getting the ball?’ But later on in the season, I was like ‘Alright, I got these seniors in front of me. Let them do them. This is their year and I’m new to the team, so just follow along and play my role.”