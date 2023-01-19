SPRINGPORT, Mich. (WLNS) – The Springport Girls Basketball team has been off to a hot start this season. Through 11 games the Spartans are beating their opponents by an average of 54.9 points, a stat that wouldn’t be possible without the play of Maddux Overweg.

“She is the epitome of a leader,” Rick Saldana, Coach of the Springport Girls Basketball team said. “She leads the team during huddles and she is the coach on the court, the quarterback so to speak. She is a hard-nosed worker that wants to play hard and she does on both ends of the ball.”

At the end of the night, Overweg usually finds herself shooting in double-digits but isn’t just her offensive production that is eye-popping.

“The last game I had 13 steals and it’s funny because my mom holds the record for our school currently in steals so I was trying to break that.” Maddux Overweg, the Springport Junior guard said.” I didn’t quite get that. I had nine steals I think in the first quarter and I think the other team only had one point, and that kind of set the tempo for the rest of the game. When you are beating teams by margins like that with your steals it really goes to show your work ethic and how your defense can really set the tone for your offense.”

“It is amazing to watch that kid play,” Saldana said. “Last Friday she was just so determined to play and it is so great to watch and be a part of.”

The Spartans have their eyes set on capturing their first Regional Title in school history, and even with Overweg leading the way she knows it’s a feat that can not be accomplished alone.

“At the end of the day it is not always about stats,” Overweg said. “It is a team sport and sometimes I do have good stat lines, but if we pull off the win that is what really matters to me. It’s not necessarily all about the points, I think it is really cool to get a lot of assists too and it makes me just as happy to see my teammates score and succeed too.”