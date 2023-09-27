MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – To no surprise, Mason’s AJ Martel played lights out in a big game for the Bulldogs.

In last Friday’s 35-20 win over Haslett, Martel rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns, and while we’ve become used to these performances from the senior running back it doesn’t mean we can’t make him the ‘6 Sports Player of the Week.’

“He is the unofficial leader of this team,” Mason football coach Gary Houghton said. “Where his attitude goes, this team goes.”

The senior running back has been playing at the varsity level since his freshman season and is on pace to break the school’s career rushing yards record this season. He also knows none of it would be possible without the big fellas up front.

“They do a great job up front,” Martel said. “We have some big guys up there, moving people out of the way, and there’s a lot of time we go through the line without getting touched.”

On top of the success Martel has in football, he is a stellar four-sport athlete.

He won the 300m hurdles state title during the 2023 track season, he’s been to states in wrestling and took on another winter sport, which is similar to him diving into the endzones on Fridays in the fall.

“I hurt my elbow in our regional (football) game against Trenton and as it was healing, I couldn’t wrestle,” Martel said. “The swim and dive coach said ‘Hey, we saw you with the football team like messing around. Do you want to try it?'”

Martel gave it a try and ended up going to the state meet. Proving yet again, he can do it all.

Once the Bulldogs are done chasing a Division 3 football state title in football, Martel plans to wrestle and dive in the winter.