Player of the Week: Mason’s Alex Bushey will remember how they turned this season around

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – After mason’s Alex Bushey rushed for two touchdowns and 82 yards on just eight carries in the bulldogs’ 40-13 win over South Lyon East in the district semifinal game, he credits all of his success to the big guys up front.

“The line makes it real easy to have a game like that like sometimes when I ran the ball I didn’t get touched till like ten yards down the field,” said Bushey. “Our line made it real easy on me to run the ball, all you gotta do is just find the whole.”

For Mason’s offensive linemen, they couldn’t be prouder to receive high praise from Bushey.

“It means a lot we work hard every day and they deserve to have the yards and the attention they get for scoring and everything so yeah it’s just fun all around,” said Mason left tackle Brett Showers.

Thanking the offensive line is the thing that any good quarterback knows to do but the thing that Alex will remember most about his senior season is when they lost to Haslett in week four and things weren’t looking so good.

“We were 2-2 and we didn’t like we could have like not even have the best chance to win leagues and then basically everyone came together we just went up from there,” said Bushey.

Mason Head Coach, Gary Houghton, was impressed when he saw his players change their work ethic after the Haslett loss.

“It was a little bit of a gut check when they realized what’s been going on the last two years doesn’t just come because you show up,” said Houghton. I think when they lost the second game they realized there’s more to this than just putting on the uniform and showing up and they really motored up the way their effort their focus was a lot better from that point on.”

“After we lost that second game it just kind of shows everyone maturity to be like ok we’re not going to do this anymore,” said Bushey. “We’re gonna be out here and we’re gonna do what we do.”

The Bulldogs will have a rematch with Haslett for a chance to win their second district championship on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.