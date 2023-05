OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos’ Girls Soccer team has been one of the teams to beat in Division One and their 12-1-and-2 record is proof of it. So what has been a major key to their success? Let us introduce you to our 6 Sports Player of the Week Elena Papapolymerou.

The senior has been a cement-infused brick wall in between the pipes for the Wolves, only allowing four goals all season but more impressively she has helped Okemos capture 11 out of their 12 wins thus far in shut-out fashion.