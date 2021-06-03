Player of the Week: Okemos freshman Caleb Bonemer is turning heads at the college level

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – Last week’s Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic quarterfinal game between Okemos and Pewamo-Westphalia was capped off by a home run from Okemos freshman, Caleb Bonemer.

It was Caleb’s first home run of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better moment, as Okemos would go on to win 6-5 and advance to the semifinal round of the Diamond Classic. If you ask Caleb, it was one of the greatest moments of his young life.

“Just yelling as loud as I could and when I stomped on the plate everyone going crazy that was, definitely one of the best highlights of the year,” said Caleb.

For Caleb’s older brother and Okemos senior pitcher/infielder, Gabe Bonemer, he couldn’t be more proud of his little brother’s progression.

“Yeah it’s awesome cause I mean I see how much work he puts in swinging, hitting, working out every day and to see how it’s paying off in probably one of the biggest games of my career and his career, just crazy,” said Gabe.

For Okemos baseball head coach, Raul Presas, he loves how Caleb’s work ethic is benefitting the rest of the roster.

“He takes a hundred reps in the (batting) cage and he wants a hundred more, he fields a hundred ground balls and he wants a hundred more and what’s great about that is that his teammates see that and they feed off of that and they want to be like Caleb,” said Presas.

Caleb’s talents aren’t only known here in the Mid-Michigan area, while playing in showcases down in Florida this past offseason he’s gotten the attention of some Division I college baseball programs and remember he’s only a freshman.

“I’ve had a few phone calls with Virginia and Indiana weekly and then I’ve been in contact with Michigan a few time,” said Caleb.

“Now watching Division I schools on TV it’s just so much fun with all the energy they play with and to see if he gets there one day I mean it’s be just not only him being my brother but just seeing him compete with all those great players it’d be…just awesome,” said Gabe.

Okemos will take on East Lansing in the MHSAA state playoffs District Semifinal round this Saturday, first pitch is set for 12 p.m.