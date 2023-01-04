OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – With the holidays over, high school basketball teams across the state have ramped up the intensity in the new year.

The perfect example came on Tuesday night when Okemos senior Hudson Grienke set a school record with eight 3s in a game.

“He had 12 points in the first two and a half minutes so you knew it could be a special night,’ Okemos boys basketball coach Jeff Wonch said. “After halftime is when guys tend to cool down, maybe, and he didn’t.”

“My teammates were just able to find me, and I kept hitting. So, the credit really goes to my guys,” Grienke said. “That’s the first time I’ve really heated up. It felt good.”

Grienke went on to finish with 32 points in the 84-42 win over Eaton Rapids. The previous Okemos record for 3-pointers in a game was shared with Travis Bader (2008) and Chris Harrison-Docks (2012).

“We’ve had some really good shooters come through this program, but last night (Tuesday) was really special,” Wonch said.

With the way the game of basketball is played now-a-days, shooting 3s has become quite popular. Younger players want to play like NBA greats Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. But for Grienke, he models his game after a different player – a former player.

“I think I really model my game after my dad,” Grienke said. “I mean he’s the one who taught me how to shoot. We go to the gym all the time and just work on my shot.”

Hudson’s dad, Paul, went to Crsytal-City High school and played basketball at Hillsdale College, and is why Hudson has dreams to play at the next level.

“He’s just always helping me with my game. So, I really look up to him,” Hudson said.