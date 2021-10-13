Player of the Week: Olivet’s Clay Flower has blossomed into dual-threat QB

OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday, Olivet senior quarterback Clay Flower used the wet weather to his advantage and recorded a five for five in a 37-0 win over Lakewood.

His five touchdowns led the Eagles to their fifth straight Greater Lansing Activities Conference title.

“Because of the weather, it became a power football game and he’s our closest thing to a power football running back. So that’s why he carried the ball a little more than he typically does,” Olivet football coach, Brock Peters said.

Flower rushed for 191 yards and rushed for four touchdowns, and also added one more touchdown through the air to help the Eagles improve to 5-2 this season. He’s the clear leader on Friday nights, and the same can be said throughout the week.

“They (Flower’s teammates) have a lot of trust in me, just to get the first down or whatever we need to get on that certain play,” Flower said.

“He doesn’t let dudes take stuff off, like when we’re conditioning he makes sure everybody is going hard,” Olivet senior running back, Soyer Moon said. “When we’re running plays if somebody makes a mistake he lets them know, but not in like a jerk way.”

Playing the quarterback position started for Flower back in the third grade. During that time, he’s been known as a run-first QB, but since taking over as the Eagles’ starter last season, he’s developed a strong passing game.

“He’s thrown 17 touchdowns this year, in addition to his running,” Peters said. “It’s made us more dynamic offensively because of his passing ability.”

“I try to stay calm when I’m out there on the field and play it by ear,” Flower said. “My friends always say I’m laid back and just go with the flow type of thing.”

“The personality of this team is very laid back and really fun to be around. You got to meet Soyer, who’s as goofy as they get, but they’re great kids and lots of fun to be around,” Peters said.