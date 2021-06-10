Player of the Week: Olivet’s Mollie Spencer, the Eagles’ home run hero

OLIVET, Mich (WLNS) – In the top of the sixth inning in the Division 2 district championship game this past weekend, Olivet led Parma Western 2-1 but Olivet senior Mollie Spencer, changed that with one swing. With the crack of her bat, she hit a three-run home run over the right-field wall which gave momentum to the Eagles as the crowd erupted.

Olivet would go on to beat Parma Western 6-3, and Spencer kind of lost her mind in all of the excitement when rounding the bases.

“I was just kind of running the bases and I was just making sure I touched all the bases,” said Spencer. “It was just surreal like how it went over the fence and I just saw my team at the end at home plate and I was just like ‘oh gosh they are my home’. It’s crazy it’s like you’re at home plate but like my family’s out there and so it’s really nice to have all that support.”

Fellow senior, Peyton Lehman, couldn’t have been more proud of that huge swing from Spencer.

“That hit was huge it was kind of the turning point for us,” said Lehman. “When she hit that three-run homer you could just feel the momentum shifting. It was so exciting to cheer her on at home, that hit couldn’t have gone to a more deserving girl.”

So we all know Spencer can hit the ball but on defense, she’s a vocal leader while playing catcher who commands perfection from her fellow teammates. Her special relationship with starting pitcher, Shyann Truax, is part of what’s made this team so successful this season.

“Catching Shyann…catching Shyann have been, oh my gosh I can’t even explain…we’ve been catching since freshman year,” said Spencer. “It’s just been her and I all the time and she’s my absolute best friend and it’s just going to be so emotional when we’re not going to be able to do that.”

“If one of us is gonna start breaking down we’re gonna be there for each other,” said Truax. “It’s amazing to like share that excitement the adrenaline rush and stuff of like winning those games together cause like I know I’m not gonna have that in college.”

The Eagles have a chance to extend their season into the state semifinal round this Saturday at Fowlerville High School. Olivet will face Lake Odessa Lakewood in the regional semifinal game, first pitch is set for Noon.