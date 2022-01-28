Player of the Week: Portland’s Ashley Bower broke the school career three-point record

PORTLAND, Mich (WLNS) – Sharpshooters with the skills of Portland’s Ashley Bower don’t come around too often as she continues to make history for the Raiders. During the game against Eaton Rapids, Bower drained two threes to break the school record for career three-pointers, she now has 123 and counting.

This isn’t the first time Bower has broken a Portland record, she also has the most career points and single-season threes to her name. When we spoke with her at practice this week, she and head coach Jason Haid both told us it’s all of Bower’s hard work which is paying off in a big way.

“I mean yeah it feels great breaking the three-point record and like it’s not something that I would have ever thought I would have done coming in as a freshman but I’m excited and I just can’t wait to see what the rest of the season is like for me,” said Bower.

“I don’t think she’s quite done yet breaking records you know which great for her uh you know she’s a kid that she spent so much time in the gym nobody deserves it more than her so she’s been a huge key to our success and I think moving forward it’s going to continue to be that way,” said Haid.

With enough repetition anything is possible and for Bower, it’s her consistent passion for getting better which has made her one of the best shooters in Mid-Michigan.



“I mean yeah making shots it feels great I mean I’ve put in so much time in shooting so much time in the offseason or whatever and just like knowing that it’s paying off and I’m making shots it feels good,” said Bower.

“Kid never stops working you know you would think someone who has all these shooting records would maybe relax a little bit but she’s…she’s in the gym every weekend going somewhere to shoot doing something to shoot she’s always working on her skill set she always wants to get better and she has gotten better each and every year,” said Haid.

Bower hopes to continue helping her Raiders win games in their quest to defend their Division 2 State Championship before she graduates and continues her basketball career at Wayne State University.