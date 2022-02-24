LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – When the Lansing Sexton Big Reds saw they had Ionia on the schedule last Friday night, a chance to get some more revenge was on the line. Sexton has already beaten Ionia earlier in the season but a season sweep against the Bulldogs would make it even sweeter.

The reason for wanting revenge stems from last year’s Division 2 District Championship game when Ionia ended Sexton’s season beating them, 58-49. The image of Ionia hoisting the district championship trophy imprinted on the memories of the Sexton players and helped motivate them this past Friday night.

Our 6 Sports Player of the Week, Sexton’s Dai’John Chandler, was able to score a team-high 15 points helping the Big Reds get their revenge and beating Ionia, 58-56.

“From last year, with us losing to them in the championship it just brought anger into me,” said Dai’John. “So I took it all out in the game versus them. So I did what I can do best for my team.”

For Sexton senior guard, Charleston Rogers, the anger of losing the District Championship sat with him as well.

“Seeing them with the trophy, the district championship that we should have won in all actuality, it just spoke that fire, you know, sparked that fire,” said Rogers. “So we knew we needed that game.”

Sexton Head Coach Dale Beard, couldn’t be prouder of the way his team is starting to show some consistency in big games.

“I think now they’re starting to understand how to win games at the end of games,” said Beard. “I think that’s more important now for us because you know, the first or second quarter, we just feeling our way. If we continue doing that, I think we’ll be okay moving forward.”

Dropping 15 points in a rivalry game can be a little stressful, but for guys like Dai’John playing an entirely different sport, is always a great way to relax. So where does he go to unwind?

“To the bowling alley or somewhere like that,” said Dai’John.

“Are you a pretty good bowler?” I asked.

“Yeah, yeah,” said Dai’John.

When I asked Rogers who would win if he and Dai’John went bowling together, he said without hesitation, “Me, I went bowling yesterday.”

“It’s not even a question?” I asked.

“No it’s not,” said Rogers.

“No hesitation?” I asked again.

“None at all,” said Rogers.

The Big Reds will travel to take on Charlotte on Friday night and then cap off the regular season by hosting Lansing Catholic on Tuesday night.