SPRINGPORT, Mich. (WLNS) – Springport senior guard Maddux Locke is the 6 Sports Player of the Week after she scored 30 points in the Spartans 66-33 win over Hudson on Tuesday night.

The 30-point outburst is nothing new for the senior standout who has had a record-setting career at Springport. Locke holds the school records for three-pointers in a game and steals in a game, among others, and surpassed the 1,000 career point mark earlier this season.

The record for steals in a game was held by Locke’s mother before she broke it last month, and her older sister was a standout player for the Spartans as well.

“When she was a little girl that would come to our practices because she has an older sister, she’d look at my record book because I keep it with us and tell me ‘I’m going to break this record, this record,'” said head coach Rick Saldana. “Not in a cocky way, but just a positive way that she was going to push herself.”

“I’ve had those goals forever,” said Locke. “It’s so cool to be able to know you have those goals and accomplish those and my teammates and coaches, they know I have those goals, and to help me get there is a really special thing.”

Locke’s strong play this season has helped the Spartans get out to a 5-1 start, and while the individual records are nice, winning has always been the most important thing to Locke.

“We have big goals [as a team],” she said. “Not just conference, not just district. Our school has never won a regional so we’re looking to add that and make a deep playoff run.”

“Maddux is one of those people that she doesn’t care if she scores 30 or three as long as we win and she gets everyone involved,” said Saldana. “She leads the league in assists as well. So she’s just an all-around player, a team player.”

“Everyone looks at my accomplishments and they congratulate me for all that I’ve done but I wouldn’t be here without any of my coaches and teammates who got me here,” added Locke. “My family and my friends, they always support me at everything, and I just want to thank everyone for always having my back and supporting me and helping me reach all my goals.”