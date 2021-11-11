Player of the Week: Ty Holtz’s competitive nature goes back to his childhood

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – When you complete eleven of your twelve passes for 247 yards and five touchdowns to win a Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 3 district championship game, you instantly make a case for being one of the best football players in the state of Michigan. Yet for DeWitt’s Ty Holtz, he’ll be the first person to put the praise on those around him.

“There’s eleven guys on the field so I owe it all to my offensive line and to my receivers and to my running backs and I’m just happy with how last week went we seemed to be clicking on all cylinders which was awesome,” said Holtz.

For DeWitt Head Coach Rob Zimmerman, he can’t believe some of the things he sees Holtz do on a regular basis which led to his five-touchdown game.

“I just have never seen anything like it I mean…you want your best players to wanna have the ball you know when it matters the most and he just relishes those moments,” said Zimmerman. “It’s just mind-boggling sometimes what that kid can do.”

It’s extremely common for a star high school football player to be competitive on the field but Holtz is competitive every single second that he can. For DeWitt running back and Holtz’s neighbor, Bryce Debri, it wasn’t all sunshine and smiles growing up together.

“Yeah oh yeah he never wants to lose I mean I think that’s for all of us we don’t wanna lose at anything that’s just our nature,” said Debri. “You know sometimes we’d play in the backyard and it would sometimes get out of hand and you know some little scuffles little brawls and that just shows that competitiveness that we have and you know at the end of the day it’s all brotherly love.”

“Ever since I’ve been little it’s always been you’re gonna play football for DeWitt so you have to win at all costs so you have to win at everything else that you do,” said Holtz. “Everybody thinks I’m mad all the time for some reason.”

Well, do you just have a resting competitive face?

“Yeah…yeah, I guess that’s what you can call it…it’s something that you can say on TV to describe that,” said Holtz.

Ty and his competitive Panthers will take on Cedar Springs on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Grand Ledge High School due to poor field conditions at DeWitt’s home stadium.