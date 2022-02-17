LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For those who have followed Lansing Catholic sports over the last four years you’ve probably heard the name, Alex Watters. The senior point guard is not only having an outstanding basketball season but he was also a 6 Sports Player of the Week during the football season, a few weeks before the Cougars won their second state championship in three years.

This past week, Watters went off for a team-high 19-points in a big Capital Area Activities Conference-White win over Eaton Rapids. But when we asked Alex about it, he didn’t think it was that great.

“Honestly, to be honest, I didn’t think a lot was working at the end of the day,” said Alex. “You know, I mean, I couldn’t make a free throw. Couldn’t make many shots, but I guess you kind of let the game, come to me and know kind of just take what’s given, you know, you can eat yourself open, you know, by using others. I bet you, you know, probably all of my shots really assisted on just kind of just how this team works.”

His teammates like senior guard Rory Durr, they love his humility knowing he was such a huge help in their win.

“Alex you know, he’s a great teammate and he comes to work every and practice,” said Durr. “I mean, it’s really great to have him leading us we all trust them a lot. I mean, 19 points. That’s a pretty good. So I don’t think it was a bad game, but he played really well.”

Alex is not just a great basketball player that makes the rest of his team better, by the way in which he plays, but it’s also his personality that leaves an impact on all of those around him. Lansing Catholic Head Coach Brian Dartt and senior forward Brody Kirkpatrick shared what makes his personality special to be around.

“His teammates love him cause he plays Fortnite and he dances and he’s got goofy hair and he’s just a loveable kid,” said Dartt.

“He’s a really good guy,” said Kirkpatrick. “You can always count on him throughout school, throughout sports. He’s always a guy you can go to if you ever need something. He’s always checking on us. He’s a very good leader for our team.”

“I take a lot of pride in that kind of just lightning up the mood someone’s down, you know, some practices and going good energies, low, whatever it may be, you know kind of just lifting up spirits and they’re kind of being that guy that, and people want to be around because obviously the end of the day, that’s obviously what’s most important to me,” said Alex.