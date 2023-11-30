WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – The high school boys’ basketball season tipped off on Monday night and our 6 Sports Player of the Week honors go to a freshman who made an immediate impact for Webberville.

Dominic Driver scored 20 points in his first varsity game, helping lead the Spartans to a 58-51 season-opening win over Portland St. Patrick.

Webberville then picked up an overtime win over Whitemore Lake on Tuesday night to start the season 2-0.

The Spartans have a young roster with no seniors, and Driver is the only freshman.

As you might expect, there were some nerves ahead of his first game, but Drive says he was able to overcome them quickly.

“First quarter, I was nervous and then after that, I wasn’t at all,” Driver said. “I would always shoot around, like two hours a day, work on my game.”

Webberville basketball coach Tony Rhodes said, “He’ll probably be a leader for the next four years here at this school when it comes to sports. He’s a heck of an athlete. He’s going to do great things on the football field for us. He’s just a great kid.”

“I think the best thing about him is he’s a 4.0 student,” Rhodes added. “I think that’s what’s awesome about that kid. He’s a smart kid. He loves his teammates. He works so hard in practice. He listens. He’s a coachable kid.”