Player of the Week: Williamston’s Mason Docks two 20-point games to start season

WILLIAMSTON, Mich (WLNS) – After spending his junior year of high school down in the Houston, Texas area where his Dad’s job was transferred to, Williamston senior guard Mason Docks has started his senior season lighting up scoreboards. Docks’ season opener against Fowlerville was a 20-point game in front of the home fans.

The next outing was in a hostile environment against a physical Lansing Catholic team with a roster filled with players coming off winning a Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 6 football state championship. Docks knew it was going to be a physical game against a former CAAC White rival and proceeded to score 21-points in a dominate win.

When speaking with him after the game he shared what it’s been like getting off to such a great start to his senior year.

“It feels amazing you know I feel like anyone would say it feels amazing you know it’s always good to get two back-to-back wins and you know just added on to that is you know 20 points is always good to have,” said Docks. “You know I’m not looking to score but I’m trying to do whatever helps my team win you know so if that’s scoring 20 points you know that’s what I’m gonna do if that’s scoring 10 points and having 10 assists you know that’s what I’m gonna do too so you know whatever helps.”

When speaking with his head coach, Tom Lewis, he’s told us how much Docks has improved since spending a year down in Texas.

“He’s a lot better from when he left I mean he’s…he reads things so well when we ball screen and everything it just creates a lot of he creates a lot of help,” said Lewis. “Sometimes he goes in scores the ball but he gets guys a lot of shots maybe an extra pass gets us a wide open shot is what we’re looking for. He can shoot it from anywhere so when those things are falling he’s really tough to guard.”

Docks and the Williamston Hornets will take their talents to Lansing Eastern on Thursday night to try and stay undefeated against a tough Lansing Eastern team looking for its first win. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.