Player(s) of the Week: Springport sisters Ryann Locke and Maddux Overweg dominate on the court and the farm

SPRINGPORT, Mich (WLNS) – It’s not every day you see a pair of dominant athletes competing on the same team and they just so happen to be sisters. Over in Springport, Ryann Locke and Maddux Overweg have not only been able to help their Spartans to an 8-3 record but they put up video game numbers on the scoreboard last week making them our Player(s) of the Week.

Against Battle Creek Pennfield, Ryann and Maddux combined for 55 of the Spartans’ 63 points in the win. In their next game, Ryann went off for a triple-double while Madduz scored 22 points against Union City.

Having a 1-2 punch like these sisters is what’s helped them score a total of 564 points so far this season. With just four weeks left in the regular season and Ryann graduating this spring, we asked what they have loved most about getting to dominate with your sibling.

“It’s nice to have someone to be able to vent to who understands everything but also be like ‘hey that was good and remember this’ and someone who like is there with you and talk through it with you and so you’re not just home by yourself like ‘man that was a really bad shot I took’ or something like that,” said Maddux. “She’s there to be with you and talk you through it and talk about everything that went on.”

“It’s nice being able to play with her and stuff cause we have a really good connection that most people don’t get to have being my sister,” said Ryann. “I mean our rooms right next to each other we have the tin can between our rooms just like messing around but it’s a good connection on the court that when I get the rebound I know where she’s gonna be and it’s really fun being able to play with her and like make these memories right now that we’re gonna tell ten-twenty years from now.”

When they aren’t on the court, you’ll probably find them on their 500-acre family farm in Albion. They’re planning to build their own houses on the property one day but for now, it’s the day-to-day duties on the farm which they love the most.

“Summer morning we’ll get up at 7 a.m. and go walk pigs before it gets hot out and we’ll listen to music we’ll have the speaker out there and clean the barn together and then we’ll do it again at night but being able to walk pigs and stuff is kinda fun,” said Ryann.

“We’ll drive around on the Kubota and through all of our property and be like ‘I’m gonna build here and I’m gonna build a path to your house,’ it’s really fun,” said Maddux. “I have two little brothers and my sister and then my mom and my grandma we all go out and look in our building plans and it’s really fun to be able to know we’re all gonna be here forever like she has to go off to college and that’s sad but in the end, we’re always going to be here for each other.”