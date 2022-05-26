Potter Park Zoo is a 20 acre zoo within an 80 acre park located in the capital city of Lansing, Michigan. With over 350 animal residents there is always something new and exciting to see. Come explore the Zoo and help us celebrate, study, and protect the diversity of animals and their habitats.

Our mission is to inspire people to conserve animals and the natural world. Potter Park Zoo is doing our part to save species around the world through research, education, breeding and release programs and much more.



Potter Park Zoo has a monthly program called FALCONERS. FALCONERS is designed to allow children or adults of all ages with special needs and unique challenges (such as autism or developmental disabilities) and their whole family to have an enriching educational experience in a safe, welcoming and sensory friendly environment. There will be one sensory friendly event at Potter Park Zoo per month throughout 2022.

To register for the next event, visit our website at: https://potterparkzoo.org/falconers/

Potter Park Zoo strives to be accessible and inclusive to all and to ensure each guest has the best experience possible. From the time a visitor walks through the gate to the time they exit, the Potter Park Zoo team wants all to feel welcome.

Find out more about Potter Park Zoo’s accessibility here: https://potterparkzoo.org/accessibility/