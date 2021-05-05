Unlike traditional staffing services, we recruit exclusively for logistics employees – and fill all positions within the four walls of your facility. Our recruiters are professionals who understand the industry and possess local market knowledge. They’re all internally certified in the basic skill sets common to warehouse environments and safety, including many OSHA standards and procedures. Plus, we have both a qualified forklift instructor and a risk and safety coordinator in every branch. Because at ProLogistix, we’re dedicated to getting good people good jobs.