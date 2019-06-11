Rangels Waterproofing & Construction

Rangel’s Waterproofing & Construction is a local family owned, fully licensed & insured business with over 20+ years of experience in the construction and waterproofing trade. We value all our customers! Future, past, and present! We offer honest work at honest rates. Our methods of repair are trusted by many builders, poured wall companies, homeowners, and businesses, so you can be sure to count on us for quality work. Rangel’s Waterproofing & Construction is committed to offering quality products at affordable prices!
Being a smaller business has its many advantages for homeowners or business owners like you. Here are just a few:
- Smaller businesses tend to have lower overhead than franchise/bigger companies allowing businesses like ours to provide the same services at better prices
- The owner is on site. This means your project will receive the attention it deserves, ensuring the services you hire us for are done with the best workmanship possible, because our name is on it. Literally!
