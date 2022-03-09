Remarkable Women 2022

Annastasha Trevino
Lansing
Annastasha Trevino is a Student Support Coordinator for Communities in Schools, a non profit that helps students succeed in the classroom. Read More…
Finalist #2
Finalist’s Hometown
One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community.Read More…
Finalist #3
Finalist’s Hometown
One or two lines about what makes this winner stand out in her community. Read More…
Finalist #4
Finalist’s Hometown
One or two lines about what makes this winner standout in her community. Read More…