LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Each year, 6 News recognizes the accomplishments of some amazing mid-Michigan citizens through the Remarkable Women series.

This year, those recognized include honorees Alfreda Schmidt, Violet Lentz, Wendy Wight, and winner Tanesha Ash-Shakoor.

Schmidt is a community advocate well known to Lansing as “The Lady with the Hat.” She represent the city’s south side neighborhood as a member of city council for more than a decade. Schmidt was instrumental in the construction of the Hawk Island playground.

Lentz said her service for Williamston and Wheatfield Township was all about “keeping busy,” and did election work for her community for more than seven decades.

She also assisted the Ingham County Medical Care Facility and established its pet therapy program.

Wendy Wight works tirelessly for Jackson, assisting people in need of clean clothes at the Mini Maxi Coin Laundry.

She also helps donate Christmas gifts to children who otherwise cannot afford them through the Priceless Gift Store, reaching more than 3,000 kids last year.

Ash-Shakoor, recognized as the winner of this year’s 6 News Remarkable Women series, is the founder of Voices of Color, a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence receive the services they need.

For the past four years, the group has hosted the State of Michigan Domestic Violence Rally, which educates and emphasizes that domestic violence can affect people of all backgrounds.

You can learn more about these amazing women and their accomplishments in the video player above. Also featured are past honorees from 2022, including Annastasha Trevino, Virginia Hannahs, Eowyn Boyd, and winner Jan Bidwell.