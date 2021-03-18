Remarkable Woman: Lysne Tait

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lysne Tait is a name that might sound familiar to you.

That’s because this isn’t the first time her work has been highlighted here on 6 News.

She is the executive director of Helping Women Period, a non-profit that delivers thousands of tampons, pads and other feminine products to women in six mid-Michigan counties.

“In 3 months, we helped 4,500 people,” Tait said.

She has been helping thousands of girls and women for almost six years.

“Any person who has a uterus who’s had a period knows what it feels like to not have the product that you need,” Tait said.

But that’s not the only thing Lynse does.

“I also helped co-found a local Facebook networking group for women, it’s called not your mother’s networking group and we have about 19 thousand members who are all women or women-identified who all live or work within 20 miles of Lansing,” Tait said.

It helps connect women to what they need, like where someone can get their haircut or even find a job.

Melissa Demong-Shafer is one of the several people who nominated Lynse and said Lynse is everything that describes a remarkable woman.

“There’s so many things that people are lacking and she just pays attention to these things and instead of bemoaning what’s happening, she’s out there doing things to make them happen,” Shafer said.

But helping others is something Lynse doesn’t even think twice about.

“I come from a family of people who volunteer like this is just the way life is and it’s part of how you participate in your community and I’ve been volunteering since I was five at least,” she said.

So the question is, why does Lynse do what she does?

“Well I do what I do because it needs to be done. Whether it’s helping women period or not your mother’s networking group, I ‘m helping connect people and helping fulfill needs, and I think that’s important, that’s an important part of being a member in this community.”