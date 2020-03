Over the past few weeks 6 News has introduced you to some truly Remarkable Women who live here in mid-Michigan.

Recently 6 News anchor Sheri Jones spent some time with Marion Scott, the first woman of color to work in the State Capitol.

Scott’s been a fixture in the community for decades, whether she was leading a choir or volunteering at a local hospital.

In the video above, Scott tells her story of breaking the color barrier in the mid-1950s and the satisfaction she draws from that.