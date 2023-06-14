LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After winning our 2023 Remarkable Women contest, Taneesha Ash-Shakoor was recognized nationally.

She was selected as one of seven national semi-finalists out of more than 30,000 women.

Tanesha Ash-Shakoor

Ash-Shakoor went to Los Angeles, where she met with the other finalists. She listened to their stories and enjoyed great food, fun, and entertainment.

Oh, and a tour of the City of Angels.

She also received a $1,000 donation for her non-profit Voices of Color. It’s an experience she won’t forget

“Just being amongst women who truly were remarkable and had served in their states in every capacity,” she continued. “It was interesting because so many of us just felt like what did we do to be here? It’s like God affirming everything about when I want to quit when I want to give up, it’s just God affirming keep going, keep going.”