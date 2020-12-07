“Rescue Christmas” Virtual Kettle Campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The economic burden of COVID-19 is making it hard for many to celebrate the holidays this year. So 6 News is teaming up with the Salvation Army to “Rescue Christmas”.

Due to safety guidelines and fewer stores being open, this year instead of ringing bells in person, we’re asking you to drop some change in our virtual buckets. You can donate to the kettles by clicking on them below.

A generous sponsor has agreed to match the first $10,000 in donations, to help even more people in need.

Donations can be made Monday, December 7th through Friday, December 11th.

How 6 News and Salvation Army plan to “Rescue Christmas”