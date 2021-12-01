“Rescue Christmas” Red Kettle fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Red Kettles are an icon of Christmas in the Lansing area. Every donation put in a kettle (physically or virtually) ensures that The Salvation Army can continue to help those in need in the Greater Lansing Area throughout the year.

The fundraiser goes from now until Dec. 17.

YOUR KETTLE DONATION WILL:

Put food on the table for those in need

Offer personal needs items like shampoo, soap, laundry detergent or toothpaste

Provide hot meals to those experiencing homelessness and facing food insecurity

Allow families to keep the heat and lights on in their home

Save a family from being evicted

Offer a “Pathway of Hope” for families in crisis or despair, looking to build a better life.

Donate to the virtual WLNS Red Kettle now.

Or volunteer to ring bells by visiting RegisterToRing.com.