Resource MFG | Manitou Now Hiring!

Lansing MI 12/8/20 – ResourceMFG, Manufacturing Workforce Specialist in Lansing is currently hiring for over 150 jobs.We are hosting a job fair on Wednesday’s in December from 10 am – 2 pm at 3125 Sovereign Drive, Lansing. Jobs are paying $14-17 per hour. We have all shifts available with immediate starts.Face mask and Social distance practice will be followed.Employees of all skill levels are needed as most local companies are reopening following COVID-19 closures. In addition to accelerating their hiring efforts, ResourceMFG is working with clients and employees to provide and implement recommendations for health and safety best practices in the workplace.ResourceMFG specializes in hiring for the manufacturing industry and offers training and certifications to all employees, making them more marketable for top positions as they progress through their careers. They are a division of EmployBridge, America’s largest industrial staffing firm.EmployBridge and ResourceMFG are committed to filling the U.S. labor skills gap by helping temporary associates gain the critical skills employers need through programs such as the Better WorkLife Academy, which offers associates free, skills-based training in partnership with online learning expert Penn Foster. To date, approximately 20,000 associates have enrolled in the Better WorkLife Academy.For more information or to apply for a job, visit www.resourcemfg.com or reach out to the local branch at 3125 Sovereign Drive, Lansing.