Open interviews M-F 9-4 at 3125 Sovereign Drive, Lansing . www.resourcemfg.com

New Company in Lansing is hiring with ResourceMFG.

2nd Shift base pay $15.50 plus $2.00 startup pay 3:30 pm – 12:00 am

Weekend only shift $15.00 plus $2.00 startup pay Saturday and Sunday 6:00 am – 2:30 pm

Weekend only shift $15.50 plus $2.00 startup pay Saturday and Sunday 3:30 pm – 12:00 am

www.resourcemfg.com to apply or call 517-323-4710

The job is located off Mt Hope and Lansing Road.